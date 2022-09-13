The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the name of Breath of the Wild’s sequel, release next spring

We finally have a name and release date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom is the name that has been held so closely to Nintendo’s chest for years and is coming May 12, 2023.

Related: How to play the Legend of Zelda games in release order

The tease for the game did not tell us too much about what is happening in the sequel’s story, but we did get to see quite a bit of new gameplay of Link soaring through the sky on a glider that we have not seen before, climbing rocky terrain, using new Sheikah technology, and him sporting both his Breath of the Wild look and the longer hair, corrupted arm look that we were introduced to the last time the game was talked about.

The trailer starts out by looking at a mural, which may be located in the underground section where the original reveal trailer took place. This is the same location Link and Zelda were walking through and we know Zelda fell into a dark abyss. The bit that interests us most is this shot of some long-eared beast surrounded by seven tear symbols. These may indicate that there are seven dungeons we will be traveling to to collect these tears in place of the four Devine Beasts from the first game.

Image via Nintendo

There was also a depiction of Zelda falling and her holding hands with another person. We have no indication of who this mystery person is right now.

As revealed during the last big presentation featuring Tears of the Kingdom, much of the returning map from Breath of the Wild is back, but you will be traveling between floating islands in the sky this time. We see plenty of Link traversing this area, including using what appears to be the time reverse Sheikah technology to ride a fallen stone back onto a floating island above.

There are still many more questions than answers, but finally getting a name reveal and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is super exciting for Zelda fans.