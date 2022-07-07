How to play the Legend of Zelda games in release order
It’s been a long road.
The Legend of Zelda is one of the most beloved and treasured video game series available. In the decades since its beginnings, the game has made numerous leaps and strides and delivered countless unforgettable adventures. You know if you are getting a Legend of Zelda game from Nintendo, you are getting a game filled with hours of fun puzzles, combat, and memorable characters. Here is the order of every single Legend of Zelda game and the original console it came out on, sorted by release date.
All Legend of Zelda games in release order
- The Legend of Zelda (1986) – Nintendo Entertainment System
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (1987) – Nintendo Entertainment System
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991) – Super Nintendo Entertainment System
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (1993) – Game Boy
- Link: The Faces of Evil (1993) – Phillips CD-i
- Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon (1993) – Phillips CD-i
- Zelda’s Adventure (1994) – Phillips CD-i
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) – Nintendo 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000) – Nintendo 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons/Oracle of Ages (2001) – Game Boy
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2002) – Nintendo GameCube
- The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (2004) – Nintendo GameCube
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (2004) – Game Boy Advance
- Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland (2006, Japan and Europe only) – Nintendo DS
- Tingle’s Balloon Fight (2007, Japan only) – Nintendo DS
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (2006) – Nintendo GameCube/Nintendo Wii
- The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (2007) – Nintendo DS
- Link’s Crossbow Training (2007) – Nintendo Wii
- The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (2009) – Nintendo DS
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (2011) – Nintendo Wii
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (2013) – Nintendo 3DS
- Hyrule Warriors (2014) – Wii U
- The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (2015) – Nintendo 3DS
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – Nintendo Wii U/Nintendo Switch
- Cadence of Hyrule (2019) – Nintendo Switch
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020) – Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (2023?) – Nintendo Switch
Obviously, that’s a ton of games and some of them are going to be harder to get access to than others. However, with such a loose throughline in the series, you’re perfectly fine hopping in where ever you want. That said, if you want to play the full catalog in order, the list above should help you out.