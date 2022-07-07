How to play the Legend of Zelda games in release order

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most beloved and treasured video game series available. In the decades since its beginnings, the game has made numerous leaps and strides and delivered countless unforgettable adventures. You know if you are getting a Legend of Zelda game from Nintendo, you are getting a game filled with hours of fun puzzles, combat, and memorable characters. Here is the order of every single Legend of Zelda game and the original console it came out on, sorted by release date.

All Legend of Zelda games in release order

The Legend of Zelda (1986) – Nintendo Entertainment System

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (1987) – Nintendo Entertainment System

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991) – Super Nintendo Entertainment System

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (1993) – Game Boy

Link: The Faces of Evil (1993) – Phillips CD-i

Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon (1993) – Phillips CD-i

Zelda’s Adventure (1994) – Phillips CD-i

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) – Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000) – Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons/Oracle of Ages (2001) – Game Boy

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2002) – Nintendo GameCube

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (2004) – Nintendo GameCube

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (2004) – Game Boy Advance

Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland (2006, Japan and Europe only) – Nintendo DS

Tingle’s Balloon Fight (2007, Japan only) – Nintendo DS

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (2006) – Nintendo GameCube/Nintendo Wii

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (2007) – Nintendo DS

Link’s Crossbow Training (2007) – Nintendo Wii

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (2009) – Nintendo DS

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (2011) – Nintendo Wii

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (2013) – Nintendo 3DS

Hyrule Warriors (2014) – Wii U

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (2015) – Nintendo 3DS

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – Nintendo Wii U/Nintendo Switch

Cadence of Hyrule (2019) – Nintendo Switch

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020) – Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (2023?) – Nintendo Switch

Obviously, that’s a ton of games and some of them are going to be harder to get access to than others. However, with such a loose throughline in the series, you’re perfectly fine hopping in where ever you want. That said, if you want to play the full catalog in order, the list above should help you out.