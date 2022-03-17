The next Sonic the Hedgehog Vtuber is Tails and he’s getting his own YouTube show called TailsTube

Sega has officially revealed that Tails from Sonic the Hedgehog is making the jump to VTubing for western audiences and will appear on TailsTube which is an online show about “all things Sonic.” As part of the announcement, Sega has released a short teaser detailing what fans can expect from the English VTuber show.

The first episode is set to premiere next week and will be more of an introduction that will feature a Q&A section about Tails and his friends plus some “special guests.” It isn’t exactly clear where the show will be broadcasting from as the teaser was released on Sonic’s YouTube channel or Tails’ very own YouTube channel.

This isn’t the first time the Sonic franchise has made the jump to VTubing, as part of the last year’s anniversary where Sonic made his VTuber debut. Since then Sonic was joined by Tails in December but both appearances were a part of Sega Japan’s VTubing push so the TailsTube announcement is the first confirmation that Sega America is getting on the VTubing action.

With just a couple of weeks away from the release of the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie, it’s possible Sega will promote the movie on Tails’ VTuber show. A later episode could also promote the release and details of Sonic Frontiers which is expected to launch later this year.