The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have seemingly been leaked

With it being a new month, that means we are inevitably going to get more games added to Xbox Game Pass, and it seems that ahead of its announcement, it has already been learned as to what games will be making their way to the subscription service later this month.

Originally reported by XGP, the image detailing the games and what platforms they will be available on was found on Xbox’s website.

The image includes:

Image via Xbox

Dragon Age II (Cloud)

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare (Cloud)

Star Wars Squadrons (Cloud)

Cricket 22 (Cloud and Console)

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console)

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost in Random (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Panzercorps 2 (PC)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (PC)

Xbox usually announces their Game Pass lineup on the first Tuesday of every month, so while this is technically a leak, we will get an official announcement in a few hours. That being said, there are usually two different waves per month, so this list will likely make up the first half of April. On top of the new game additions to the service, Xbox appears to finally be adding a family plan to Xbox Game Pass sometime in 2022.