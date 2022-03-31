Xbox Game Pass is getting a family plan, according to new report

Game Pass for Xbox and PC is always growing. The new indie title Weird West is available on the service right now, and MLB The Show 22 will also be playable on Game Pass when it arrives on April 5. The game library is growing, and so are the subscription options. It looks like a family plan will be available soon.

Windows Central reports that a family plan will launch “sometime this year.” You might be wondering why such an option took so long. It appears that further negotiations with third-party publishers seem to have been the holdup. It makes sense — a family plan would allow multiple gamers to play on a single account, versus paying for their own individual ones. Windows Central claims that five separate accounts can be attached to a single family plan, for a much lower price than five individual users would pay.

As for what that price will actually be, we don’t know at this time. That’s not the only question either. It remains to be seen how family plans will work with Game Pass for Xbox, Game Pass for PC, and Game Pass Ultimate, which combines the other two. The release date for such a plan is in question too.

In any case, Game Pass continues to be a flagship program for Microsoft, even if it isn’t the only way “to win” as a company, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Still, it has more than 25 million subscribers right now, which is quite the milestone.