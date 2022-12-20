The official PlayStation Blog gives itself multiple pats on the back with God of War Ragnarok awards

The end of the year is always an important time to reflect on how everything went, going over the many accomplishments and trials that it took to make it to the end of the year. The PlayStation Blog did just that by showing off what PlayStation players and fans voted for in 16 categories, highlighting the many notable games released in 2022 exclusively on PlayStation consoles. It’s hard not to imagine them handing themselves the 2022 platinum trophy of the year award.

The PlayStation Blog post highlights several games in each category, and the winners were decided by players who submitted their votes. For many, it looks God of War Ragnarok takes the cake, sweeping up in nearly every category. Sure, it doesn’t appear in six of the categories, but that’s only because Ragnarok has not yet come to PC and nobody has figured out a mod to make it a multiplayer game. Yet.

The blog highlighting these games in this fashion feels a little too on the nose, even if the votes were created by PlayStation players and fans. There’s one thing to celebrating a successful game that came from PlayStation but highlighting the best games where many of them are exclusive to PlayStation consoles, can be a bit much. If the PlayStation Blog votes had their way, Ragnarok would have been the game of the year everywhere as the game took it home in both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 categories, with Elden Ring not far behind in both.

The games highlighted by these votes are fantastic games but presented by a blog that’s a part of the Sony brand and exclusively discusses PlayStation games and announcements all-year round feels a bit heavy-handed.

What has excited us about PlayStation this year is the company’s willingness to open up its exclusivity, giving their phenomenal games a second life to PC players through Steam. It’s been doing wonders for them these past few years, and we’re hoping to see it happen more as round our way into 2023.