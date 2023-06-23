The Sims 4 Delights Fans With Long-Awaited Horse Riding Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 is finally releasing a horse expansion pack after the community has begged for it for a long time – releasing next month.

Fans of The Sims 4 are over the moon as they are finally receiving what they have been waiting for. The Sims Community has discussed long and hard how badly they have wanted a horse ranch expansion pack to be added to the game, allowing players to ride horses and build better ranches.

It is time for The Sims 4 community to get hyped as their wish is coming true. On June 22, The Sims 4 announced on Twitter that there would finally be a horse-related expansion pack coming to the game.

A Horse Expansion Pack Is Finally Coming To The Sims 4

This long-awaited expansion pack, titled Horse Ranch, will be available on July 20, and as the video above shows, players will be getting a lot of fun new content. From the video, it can be gathered we’ll be seeing some new clothing that matches the western vibe, a stack of barn-related items, and of course horses – along with what looks like maybe some goats.

Not only will these items allow players to have their dreams fulfilled of their Sims riding a horse, but they will also be able to make a pretty freaking cool ranch. There is probably a lot more that wasn’t shown in the trailer for the expansion pack, so players can wait for the release on July 20.

Aside from all the cool items included in this expansion pack, players will also get a whole new world called Chestnut Ridge, which is a small country-looking area. Sims will also be granted new activities like line dancing with locals or family members, along with tending to ranch chores and much more.

