The Sims 4 Delights Fans With Long-Awaited Horse Riding Expansion Pack

Fans of The Sims 4 are over the moon as they are finally receiving what they have been waiting for. The Sims Community has discussed long and hard how badly they have wanted a horse ranch expansion pack to be added to the game, allowing players to ride horses and build better ranches.

It is time for The Sims 4 community to get hyped as their wish is coming true. On June 22, The Sims 4 announced on Twitter that there would finally be a horse-related expansion pack coming to the game.

Related: All vampire cheats in The Sims 4

A Horse Expansion Pack Is Finally Coming To The Sims 4

Giddy up Simmers! 🐎

Get ready to work hard – and play hard – on your own stretch of land with the new The Sims 4 #HorseRanch Expansion Pack 🤠🐴



Available July 20thhttps://t.co/GhdlaOzTb7 pic.twitter.com/i4QFhvs19r — The Sims (@TheSims) June 22, 2023

This long-awaited expansion pack, titled Horse Ranch, will be available on July 20, and as the video above shows, players will be getting a lot of fun new content. From the video, it can be gathered we’ll be seeing some new clothing that matches the western vibe, a stack of barn-related items, and of course horses – along with what looks like maybe some goats.

Not only will these items allow players to have their dreams fulfilled of their Sims riding a horse, but they will also be able to make a pretty freaking cool ranch. There is probably a lot more that wasn’t shown in the trailer for the expansion pack, so players can wait for the release on July 20.

Related: The Sims: Project Rene is basically The Sims 5, sneak peek boasts crossplay and in-depth customization

Aside from all the cool items included in this expansion pack, players will also get a whole new world called Chestnut Ridge, which is a small country-looking area. Sims will also be granted new activities like line dancing with locals or family members, along with tending to ranch chores and much more.