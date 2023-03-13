All vampire cheats in The Sims 4

If you own The Sims 4 Vampire game pack, you can invade your neighborhood with the bloodsucking terrors of the night. While there are ways to do so naturally in the game, you can make use of many cheat codes available for you. Whether you want to turn your Sim into a vampire or remove the vampiric effects, there is a cheat available. Here is a full list of cheats to go alongside The Sims 4’s Vampire game pack.

How to enter the cheat codes

To enter the following codes, you will need to open the cheat console to type the commands. Press Control + Shift + C on PC or hold down all four shoulder buttons on PlayStation or Xbox to bring up the cheat console. Type testingcheats true to enable cheats on that save file. Press enter when done and then continue to input the following codes.

Turn your Sim into a Vampire (or revert vampirism)

stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 – Turn Sim into a vampire within three days

– Turn Sim into a vampire within three days traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire – Immeditately turn your Sim into a vampire

– Immeditately turn your Sim into a vampire traits.Remove_Trait Trait_OccultVampire – Immediately remove vampirism from your Sim

Increase Vampire rank

Image via EA

When you become a vampire in The Sims 4, you instantly start out as a fledgling. You can earn experience points to rank up and earn new powers. Use the following codes to instantly rank up.

stats.Set_Stat RankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 202 – Minor Vampire

– Minor Vampire stats.Set_Stat RankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 630 – Prime Vampire

– Prime Vampire stats.Set_Stat RankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1058 – Master Vampire

– Master Vampire stats.Set_Stat RankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486 – Grand Master Vampire

– Grand Master Vampire stats.Set_Stat RankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 – Gives you maximum Vampire rank points and two extra power points

Vampire skills

stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 15 – Max out Vampire Lore skill

– Max out Vampire Lore skill stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 – Max out Pipe Organ skill

Vampire traits

traits.equip_trait RegainedHumanity – Vampires will seem friendlier towards others

– Vampires will seem friendlier towards others traits.equip_trait TheMaster – Command powers used on vampire offspring always succeed

– Command powers used on vampire offspring always succeed traits.equip_trait TrueMaster – Vampires excel at mind control and have more vampire energy

Death cheats

traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun – Turn your Sim into a ghost that died by the sun (works on vampires and normal sims)

– Turn your Sim into a ghost that died by the sun (works on vampires and normal sims) stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100 – Immediately kill your Sim by the sun

Give Vampire powers

Image via EA

For the following codes, you will need to input your Sim’s ID. To find it, use sims.get_sim_id_by_name. Now that you have that ID, input it at the end of each cheat where it says (target).

bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 (target) – Bat Form

– Bat Form bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 (target) – Beyond The Herd

– Beyond The Herd bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 (target) – Cast Hallucination

– Cast Hallucination bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 (target) – Child Of The Moon/Creature of the Night/Master of Darkness

– Child Of The Moon/Creature of the Night/Master of Darkness bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 (target) – Command

– Command bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 (target) – Dampened Emotions/Suppressed Emotions/Deadened Emotions

– Dampened Emotions/Suppressed Emotions/Deadened Emotions bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 (target) – Deprive Needs

– Deprive Needs bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 (target) – Detect Personality

– Detect Personality bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 (target) – Eternally Welcome

– Eternally Welcome bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 (target) – Garlic Immunity

– Garlic Immunity bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 (target) – Immortal Pleasures

– Immortal Pleasures bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 (target) – Influence Emotion/Alter Emotion/Control Emotion

– Influence Emotion/Alter Emotion/Control Emotion bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 (target) – Irresistible Slumber

– Irresistible Slumber bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 (target) – Manipulate Life Spirit

– Manipulate Life Spirit bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 (target) – Mesmerize

– Mesmerize bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 (target) – Mist Form

– Mist Form bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 (target) – Occult Student/Occult Disciple/Occult Master

– Occult Student/Occult Disciple/Occult Master bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 (target) – Odorless

– Odorless bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 (target) – Sun Resistance/Greater Sun Resistance/Perfect Sun Resistance

– Sun Resistance/Greater Sun Resistance/Perfect Sun Resistance bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 (target) – Supernatural Speed

– Supernatural Speed bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 (target) – Tamed Thirst

– Tamed Thirst bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 (target) – Vampiric Charm/Vampiric Allure/Vampiric Fascination

– Vampiric Charm/Vampiric Allure/Vampiric Fascination bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 (target) – Vampire Creation

– Vampire Creation bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 (target) – Vampiric Strength/Vampiric Brawn/Vampiric Might

– Vampiric Strength/Vampiric Brawn/Vampiric Might bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 (target) – Vampiric Slumber/Greater Vampiric Slumber/Vampiric Trance

Reset Vampire powers

Like above, you will need your Sim’s ID to use these cheats.