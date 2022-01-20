The Sword Pokémon Aegislash has been datamined in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Legends: Arceus isn’t the only Pokémon game hit with multiple leaks. Twitter user @ElChicoEevee has shared several new images that were datamined in Pokémon Unite, the mobile MOBA title developed by TiMi Studio. Among the leaked images is the reveal that the sword and shield Pokémon (not to be confused with the games Sword and Shield) Aeigislash will be coming to the game.

Aegislash is the steel and ghost-type Pokémon that was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y. It’s a unique Pokémon that can switch “stances” — one stance is more defensive while the other is more offensive. Based on the Unite leaks, Aegislash is labeled as an All-Rounder Pokémon and appears to use moves like Iron Defense, King’s Shield, and Sacred Sword.

The Story is Developing…