The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners sequel announced

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, one the best VR horror games, released back in 2020. Much like the zombies the franchise is known for, it’s rising once again. A sequel was just confirmed by the official Twitter account for the two-year anniversary.

Announced with a very brief video teaser, the tweet confirms the name of the sequel. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution “is coming” sometime in the future. Given the “Chapter 2” naming convention, some folks had questions about whether this was a sequel or simply DLC for the original game. Replies confirm that this is “an entirely new game.” Furthermore, Chapter 2 “will serve as a continuation of the storyline from the original game.” The official account also state that new players “who want to jump straight in” will be able to do so, as the future chapter also stands alone.

It wouldn’t be our second anniversary without a surprise. Hold on to your heads, tourists, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is coming. 😈 #TWDSS #secondanniversary #Chapter2 #Retribution pic.twitter.com/ajibDagmKP — TWD Saints & Sinners (@WalkingDeadVR) January 24, 2022

We don’t know much else about the game at this point — platforms and a release date are up in the air. That said, the Oculus Twitter account also revealed the game on its own feed, so expect to see it on the Quest headset at the very least. For reference, the original Saints & Sinners was available on the Rift, Quest, PlayStation VR, and PC via Steam.