the-warrior-class-brings-two-new-subclasses-to-swords-of-legends-online-this-month

Publisher Gameforge has unveiled the second new class coming to Swords of Legends Online with its Firestone Legacy expansion later this month. The Warrior class comprises two subclasses, providing players with a way to specialize with this brand new style of playing.

Warriors are the result of the union of the Firestone clan and Spirit Foxes in the Floral Palace. The generation born from this joining became Warriors, but the males and females are trained to harness unique abilities separate from one another.

Female Warriors are Spirit Warriors, the first of these subclasses. Spirit Warriors focus their efforts on channeling their spiritual power outside of their body, allowing them to take more damage in a Tank role or deal it in a DPS role. Their special moves revolve around drawing enemy attacks and dealing huge amounts of damage in close proximity.

Male Warriors are born as Crystal Warriors. They too fulfill the Tank and DPS roles in combat, having been trained to harness the power of stones and spiritual energy to fortify their body and make it stronger. Their special powers revolve around defensive measures such as tough shells and increased defense.

The Warrior class compliments the Fox Mage class, which is also being added to Swords of Legends Online with the Firestone Legacy expansion and 2.0 update on February 24. This may also be when the game moves to a free-to-play model, making it accessible to more users than ever before.