The Witcher 3 reportedly coming to Epic Games Store, could be free after GTA V

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is reportedly coming to the Epic Games Store, and could be delivered for free once it is finally available on the store.

While today’s mysterious title is set to be GTA V, according to a now-deleted video, there’s already a rumor involving the game coming to the Epic Games Store after it.

The digital retailer from the creators of Fortnite has made a name thanks to free games provided for PC users since its inception, and that will continue through 2020.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has, in fact, briefly appeared on the store’s listings, and after being removed, it still has its thumbnail hosted on its database.

The version would be the Game of the Year Edition, including both the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions released after the original launch.

Wario64 on Twitter adding another rumor: The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is coming to Epic Games Store eventually, and could be a free game in the future https://t.co/cy8WgPla7d Game was listed on EGS earlier today but is pulled (thumbnail still hosted on Epic though) https://t.co/RTSGgCqL06

While this is a hint at the game coming to the Epic Games Store, it is worth mentioning that it’s not a confirmation that the title would be joining the freebies lineup.

Epic Games has, in the recent past, introduce new games and instantly offered them for free for a while on its store, but that sure is not a rule.

With GTA V being revealed later today, there’s a chance we could get to know more about possibilities of The Witcher 3 being delivered for free at the same time, as EGS usually reveals the next free games as soon as making others available.

CD Projekt RED is working on Cyberpunk 2077, scheduled to launch in September, and this could be a good opportunity to further spread its name across a new audience. The Witcher 3 has performed so well on Steam; lately, we don’t really know how many core PC gamers might have skipped it until now.

The Polish developer, similar to Rockstar Games, also has a store of its own, GOG.com, where The Witcher 3 has never been given away for free.