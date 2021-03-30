The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update slated for the second half of 2021

CD Projekt Red might be deep in the thick of fixing and updating Cyberpunk 2077, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped work on their most famous franchise. Last year, the team revealed that fans should expect to see a next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sometime in 2021. With their latest “strategy update” video they’ve given the update a firmer release window that puts the game into the second half of 2021.

As we’ve known since the update was first announced, the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 will bring tons of visual and technical improvements. Notably, this means HDR for monitors that support it. Plus, if you already own the base version, you’ll get the update for free.

Given that, you might consider looking for the base game on sale over the next few months, especially if you haven’t played it yet. That will give you the opportunity to get into the update on the cheap. And if you haven’t played Geralt’s epic adventure, you owe to yourself to do so.

It’s one of the finest games of the last generation with a world-spanning tale full of magic, intrigue, and lots of bloodshed. While Cyberpunk may have tainted the CD Projekt brand quite a bit, it’s worth remembering how incredible the third Witcher game is. The game set a ridiculously high bar for all of the third-person action-adventure games that came after.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.