The Witcher 3’s next-gen update is beloved by fans, even if it’s buggier than an Endrega nest

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is about to have another revival with the release of a massive graphical overhaul by CD Projekt Red. The Witcher team put together a vastly improved update to give the game a more modern coat of paint, enticing fans to spend hours in The Northern Kingdoms. Unfortunately, although fans are raving about this free update, not everyone is having as good of a time with it, and there are versions of the game that are still a little messy.

Fans hoping to play an enhanced version of The Witcher 3 on their PC might want to be careful when firing it up. There have been a handful of issues surrounding this version of the update, with notable issues causing in-game graphical stuttering, the DLSS dropping, and several reports that the game doesn’t work correctly and frequently crashes.

Related: All new content included in The Witcher 3’s Next Gen update

Problems have been so frequent that The Witcher Twitter account shared that the development team is looking into these issues and reports. The team promised an update to amend these issues, which will hopefully be a thing of the past.

We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night's release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience! — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 14, 2022

One would think that with the previous issues CD Projekt Red had surrounding Cyberpunk 2077’s technical catastrophe of a release, it’d go through this release with a fine comb, but it looks like a few bugs were able to make their way through. It’s not to say this current release is anywhere near as bad, with Cyberpunk 2077 being a disaster for many players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC, but this is still a significant problem.

Despite these problems, fans cannot get enough of The Witcher franchise and have a chance to play as Geralt, the gruff protagonist of the series. This is likely why when CD Projekt announced it would be remaking The Witcher 1 last month and was planning to beef it up, fans were excited at the prospect.

That’s a project we likely won’t see release for quite some time, but the updated Witcher 3 game can tide us over, along with hopes of learning more about CD Projekt Red’s next stab at a Witcher trilogy of games.