All new content included in The Witcher 3’s Next Gen update

The long-awaited next-gen update to the Witcher 3 comes with many improvements to the game, both great and small. From ray tracing tech, to quest fixes, the new photo mode, and much more, there is a lot there to justify another playthrough of CDPR’s gem (as if we needed another reason). Jokes aside, there is a lot to love about the free next-gen update, and it also comes with several new pieces of content that were absent prior to the 4.0 update. Fortunately, we have a list of all new content that was added in the next-gen update to the Witcher 3.

All new content added in the Witcher 3 next-gen update

Along with all of the tweaks and graphical improvements to the game, the 4.0 update to the Witcher 3 has some new content for you to find for Geralt, as well as several new appearances that you can use as the alternative character looks.

Netflix Dandelion alternative appearance

Instead of the classic look for our favorite bard, you can opt to use the outfit he had during the Season 1 of Netflix’s Witcher TV show. To use the alternative look, you have to go to the Options from the main menu, followed by Gameplay, and enable it there.

Netflix Nilfgaardian Armor set

If for whatever reason, you would like to use the much-maligned Netflix’s Witcher Season 1 take on the Nilfgaardian armor, then now you can do that as well. To humiliate all Nilfgaardian soldiers in the game, go to the Options from the main menu, then Gameplay, and enable the alternative armor set there.

In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow quest

This new questline has been added to the game to give you access to more Netflix-inspired goodies. The quest giver is in Velen and can be found in the Hearts of Stone area, near the lake. After following through the questline, you will be awarded the swords and armor inspired by Geralt’s look in the Witcher Netflix series.

More localization content

Along with cosmetics, the new content in the Witcher 3 update comes in the form of a few more languages that have been added to the game. Both Chinese and Korean language voice-overs have been added to the game, as well as a host of fixes for the Russian language version.

Extra Online Rewards

In tandem with the release of the next-gen update to Witcher 3, CDPR is running a promotion called My Rewards. If you buy or upgrade your Witcher 3 game, you can claim further cosmetic rewards from the Witcher website. This includes a new armor set, a new pair of swords, and the Roach card for Gwent. You’ll find these rewards waiting for you in the Royal Palace in Vizima. You’ll also get access to a Witcher comic in both English and Polish language on your GOG account.