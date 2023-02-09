This handy Octopath Traveler 2 online tool will help you choose your starting character

Usually when you fill out an online quiz about your favorite video game, all it does is help you waste some time. Octopath Traveler 2 takes things a step further and actually gives you a reason for taking its online quiz. In fact, this one is completely worth the effort as it helps you pick which character you’ll start with on your first playthrough.

Those starting Octopath Traveler 2, will find themselves confronted with several options regarding what character to play. Do you go for Ochette the Hunter and their beast companions or is Warrior Hikari and his challenging combat more your style? For many, it can be a tough decision, but thanks to the quiz on the Octopath Traveler 2 website, you’ll know who you should choose when you start the game. Note that the page will load in Japanese at first, but you can translate it to English through Google Translate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quiz includes several questions that in the end will recommend who your starting character should be. The questions range from what type of movies you like to where would you prefer to vacation. Each question contains a multiple-choice answer for you to choose from. Your choice relates to a specific character, such as the Scholar or Merchant, and once you finish the quiz, you’ll get a screen showing you the quiz’s suggestion.

The handy guide contains some sort of fancy algorithm designed to help you choose your starting character so you aren’t left staring at the screen, frozen in thought. With there being eight starting characters in Octopath Traveler 2, each with their own personality and specialty, narrowing it down to one can be daunting. If you want some help narrowing down who you’re going to start the demo with, this is a fun way to do just that.