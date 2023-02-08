Octopath Traveler 2 demo features transferrable progress

You can get your hands on Octopath Traveler 2 weeks before the game’s official release through a new demo. Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix released a demo of the upcoming RPG on the Nintendo Switch shop. As a bonus to those who download it, all of your save data will transfer over to the full game, so you can continue right where you left off without having to relive everything again.

For those interested in checking out the sequel to 2018’s Octopath Traveler before it arrives, you’re in luck. You no longer have to watch trailers over and over again to feed your curiosity as you can play the opening moments of the game today, but there is a catch. Unfortunately, the demo is only available on the Nintendo Switch and not on Steam. So, PC owners, you’re going to have to wait for the full release or the off chance a demo becomes available on PC. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can head on over to the Nintendo Switch store to download the Octopath Traveler 2 demo for themselves.

The demo will let you play for just three hours once you first start playing. You’ll be able to choose from eight characters including Warrior Hikari, Dancer Agnea, Merchant Partitio, Scholar Osvald, Thief Throné, Cleric Temenos, Hunter Ochette, or Apothecary Castti. It’s a similar experience to the first game that also included eight characters each with their own storyline.

As soon as you finish the demo, you can start it back up again as another character or try it again as your favorite. The best part of it all is, all of your saved data will transfer to the full game once it releases. This means that you don’t have to restart from scratch once you purchase the full version of Octopath Traveler 2.

Octopath Traveler 2 releases on Nintendo Switch and PC on Steam on February 24.