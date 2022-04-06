THQ Nordic is holding a digital showcase in August with new announcements and reveals

Video game publisher THQ Nordic has announced today that the company will be holding a digital showcase in August, which will contain new game announcements as well as updates on ongoing projects.

THQ Nordic has already confirmed in an official press release that previously announced titles like Outcast 2: A New Beginning and Jagged Alliance 3 will be present. This is the second official digital showcase for the publisher — last year, it revealed a remake of Destroy All Humans 2 alongside a brand new SpongeBob adventure game called SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

While THQ Nordic usually has a presence at E3, the company has distanced itself last year as E3 was a digital-only event. We’ve learned recently that the ESA has canceled E3 entirely with plans to come back in full force in 2023.

As of right now, we know that presenter Geoff Keighley will be bringing back Summer Games Fest again, but in what actual capacity we are still uncertain. The THQ Nordic digital showcase will take place on August 12 later this year. The event will take place at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET and be available to stream on Twitch and YouTube. Content creators are also able to apply to co-stream the showcase.