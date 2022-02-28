Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands class skill trees revealed

Six is a special number when it comes to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are six classes and each comes with six skills and abilities. Publisher 2K revealed the stats on the official Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands website. The details were released alongside a 20-minute long demo video showcasing the overworld and mission gameplay

Mirroring previous games in the Borderlands universe, Wonderlands’ classes are unique and each come with their own abilities. Players can choose to be a Brr-Zerker, Stabbomancer, Clawbringer, Spellshot, Graveborn, or Spore Warden as they explore the expansive world in either a topdown view or first-person POV.

Characters begin the game by choosing one of the mentioned primary classes. As they gain experience and level up, they can choose skills and abilities from their classes specific skill tree. These features can grant certain classes companions to help in battle, increase weapon damage, or enhance the chance you’ll crit on a hit.

Each class will have access to both passive and action skills. Passive skills are always active whereas action skills are abilities used in combat.

Players can also opt to select a secondary class slot with the multiclass system. This will allow you to create a character with the abilities of two classes. For instance, you could be a Spore Warden with Mushroom Companion and a Clawbringer with a Wyvern Companion.