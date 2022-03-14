Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands devs have done “impossible work” to make Crossplay happen, says Randy Pitchford

With Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release coming later this month, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has recently announced that the upcoming tabletop-inspired looter shooter will have crossplay at launch across all platforms. While Pitchford didn’t go into direct details about implementing crossplay, he did give players warning on potential problems once the game launches.

“Please take it easy on us if there are hiccups, said Pitchford. “This is hard stuff and none of the platforms were designed for this. We’ve done impossible work to make it happen and to try to make it as easy to use as possible, but this is new territory and the wild is not a test environment.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will mark the first game in the Borderlands franchise that will launch with cross-play on day one. Gearbox Studios said leading up to the release of Borderlands 3 that cross-play would be implemented during the game’s life cycle. The feature finally came last year to Xbox, PC, Mac, and Stadia, but PlayStation was notably absent and is still has yet to be added to this day.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25 this year for Xbox Series consoles, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.