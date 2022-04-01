Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Update 1.0.1.0b improves dark magic, fixes Chaos Bunnies, and more

Gearbox Software has announced that the first update for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands should now be live across all platforms. Update 1.0.1.0b doesn’t change much, but it does provide some quality of life updates that will make the game easier for many, particularly Spellshot mains.

This update brings a few minor changes that have a significant impact. Dark magic scaling on weapons has been improved to match other elemental weapons, meaning running dark magic is as viable as any elemental build. Legendary spells have also been updated to share the color of the element they add to your Fatemaker. Their icon now matches their casting style, making it easier to understand and craft the perfect loadout.

Finally, Chaos Bunnies in the Chaos Chamber have been updated so that they now only contain Chaos Chamber-specific loot. Players have been understandably frustrated about receiving standard world loot after pouring in hours of effort into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ endgame. Now you’ve got a much better chance of earning the best loot from the toughest activity.

In the patch notes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Update 1.0.1.0b, Gearbox Software also acknowledges the issues players have experienced with the game’s matchmaking, crossplay, and online services. It encourages players to continue to report issues so that new fixes can be pushed out to make multiplayer a smooth and enjoyable experience.