Titanfall 2, Battlefront 2, and more EA titles join Xbox’s FPS Boost program

In February, Microsoft announced a new program called FPS Boost on next-gen Xbox consoles. This gave players the ability to play games like Fallout 4, Watch Dogs 2, and others at a higher framerate. At the time, they announced that more games would be coming to the program soon, and now, they’ve delivered on that promise.

The next slate of games all come courtesy of Electronic Arts. That also means they are all available through EA Play via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Nearly all of the games support 120hz on Xbox Series X if your monitor has that capability. Sea of Solitude is the one holdout that can only hit 60hz no matter which console you’re using. Below you’ll find the full list of titles with FPS Boost enabled:

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

From Titans and Zombies to Soldiers and Plants, every frame counts.



FPS Boost is coming to some of your favorite EA games: https://t.co/Ea0RaRmHG8 pic.twitter.com/YiyhYyujRi — Xbox (@Xbox) April 22, 2021

As we move forward through the consoles life cycle, expect to see even more games added to the program. Microsoft makes it clear in their blog post that the list “will be updated regularly”, and we’ve already seen them add games in back-to-back months. This will likely be a regular thing going forward, which is great news for players hoping to jump back into older games.