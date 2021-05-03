All FPS Boost compatible games on Xbox Series X|S
If you have these games, make sure you are getting the most out of them.
Xbox Series X/S continues to show that it is the premiere spot for backward compatible games. The latest case proving that point is the implementation of FPS Boost. With this feature, any Xbox One game that supports it can see a jump in framerate up to double the amount it would typically see. Games that are usually stuck running at about 30 frames per second now clock in close to 60 fps. In some cases, you can also see an increase of up to 120 fps.
The FPS boost functionality works hand-in-hand with the other technology in the Xbox Series X or S to make sure your older games not only look better but run better compared to when they originally released. Here is a complete list of all games that currently support FPS Boost. (Note: more titles will be added in time).
If you see any of the below titles and notice you have them in your library, make sure you check out how to enable FPS Boost so you can take full advantage of your games and have them running in smoother frame rates.
- Alien Isolation
- Anthem 60hz
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Dying Light
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Evil Within 2
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Gears of War 4
- Golf with your Friends
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
- LEGO The Hobbit
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mad Max
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 20
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Realm Royale
- ReCore
- Sea of Solitude
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- SMITE
- Sniper Elite 4
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Steep
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT
- The Gardens Between
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Two Point Hospital
- UFC 4
- Unravel 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life