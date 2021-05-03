All FPS Boost compatible games on Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X/S continues to show that it is the premiere spot for backward compatible games. The latest case proving that point is the implementation of FPS Boost. With this feature, any Xbox One game that supports it can see a jump in framerate up to double the amount it would typically see. Games that are usually stuck running at about 30 frames per second now clock in close to 60 fps. In some cases, you can also see an increase of up to 120 fps.

The FPS boost functionality works hand-in-hand with the other technology in the Xbox Series X or S to make sure your older games not only look better but run better compared to when they originally released. Here is a complete list of all games that currently support FPS Boost. (Note: more titles will be added in time).

If you see any of the below titles and notice you have them in your library, make sure you check out how to enable FPS Boost so you can take full advantage of your games and have them running in smoother frame rates.