TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge gets a big update, adds Custom Game options and CRT filters

Dotemu and Tribute Games are serving up a tasty new update for the stellar beat ’em up TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and it’s available now for players to enjoy.

The two most notable features are the new filters and arcade mode called Custom Game. The new filters add a retro style to the game, complete with a curved pixelated look of an arcade cabinet and the bleeding colors of a VCR tape and CRT TV, making it the perfect addition for fans wanting the whole retro experience and a nostalgic trip back to the 90s.

The new Custom Game mode lets you tailor your experience thanks to a selection of settings you can toggle on and off that affect certain gameplay elements. This can be anything from super attacks costing health instead of ninja power, stronger enemies, or allowing for multiple players to select the same character. It should be noted that using any of these options disables achievements and leaderboard access.

Along with these cool new features, there is also a slew of quality-of-life additions and balance changes in the update. These include the ability for guest players to rejoin a game they disconnect from, hosts being able to set a maximum number of players in their lobby, and a load of tweaks to certain moves and abilities to provide a better player experience. This is alongside a load of bug fixes that address crashes and gameplay issues, which have been a hindrance to the game since its launch in June 2022.

This will be a welcome update for fans to enjoy over the festive season and adds a nice amount of content to an already great game. You can check out the full patch notes for this update over on the game’s Steam page and maybe even nab it yourself while its on sale in the Steam Winter Sale.