Tokyo Game Show announces return as a physical event for the first time in three years

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) organizers CESA, Nikkei, and Dentsu, have announced that TGS 2022 will return as a physical event for the first time since 2019. The theme of this year’s TGS is “Nothing Stops Gaming,” but it isn’t a full return, though. When tickets go on sale, a limited number of tickets will be available to adhere to the Japanese government’s COVID-19 policies.

“Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days. Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever—this year’s theme implies such strong determination,” TGS organizers said in a statement.

TGS 2022 will be a four-day event and is set to be held from September 15 to 18. Younger children will be barred from the event “due to uncertainties of vaccination situations among young people.” General and business visitors will attend the event at the Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba City.

TGS’ live broadcast section, which was introduced in 2020, isn’t going anywhere as it’s set to be a part of the 2022 edition, with programs being planned to stream in both Japanese and English. TGS is the latest event to return in-person; other events like this year’s GDC is set to return in San Francisco in March. E3 2022, meanwhile, was canceled as an in-person event earlier this year.