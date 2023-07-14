Tribes of Midgard Turns Out To Actually Just Be For Cats

Tribes of Midgard is a great game for you and your friends to defend a small village from an onslaught of terrors besieging a section of the World Tree. There’s a lot to do in the game, especially for those who jump into the game’s Survival mode to take part in those activities. But not human players are not the only ones that have found themselves enjoying their time with Midgard.

The Tribes of Midgard Twitter recently shared a short video showing several cats attempting to interact with their owner’s screen while they play the game. Although they’re not directly impacting the gameplay, they’re having a great time chasing the screen.

Cats Jump At Tribes of Midgard Screens To Join In On The Fun

The short video was shared on the Tribes of Midgard Twitter page. It features 12 seconds of several cats attempting to jump and paw the screen while the human players attempt to play the game. It’s all good in fun, and it doesn’t look like any of the mischievous cats caused any damage to the screens or television sets, thankfully. You always roll the dice when you have sharp claws batting at a sensitive screen.

Okay but who would have thought that our players included cats?? pic.twitter.com/RaZCyT0GKB — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 14, 2023

Jokingly, the Tribes of Midgard account pointed out that the team had obviously made certain parts of the game for cats. This primarily takes place on the game’s title screen, where multiple birds appear for a short time before flying away. The cats in the video do their best in an attempt to catch them, but they’re unfortunately blocked by the troublesome screen getting in the way of their digital prey.

The 12-second video was all in good fun, and the team behind Tribes of Midgard are likely getting ready for their next update. They announced that their next free content update would launch on July 31, 2023, and they are celebrating the game’s second anniversary. There will be an Anniversary Update. We’ll see the return of the Anniversary Festive Event, happening from July 31, 2023, until August 21, 2023, providing three weeks full of in-game challenges and several festive decorations throughout the event.

We’re looking forward to hearing more about the upcoming Tribes of Midgard Anniversary update, and potentially the arrival of more cat-related videos surrounding the game.