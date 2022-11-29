Tricolor Turf Wars are getting a huge change in Splatoon 3’s Ver. 2.0.0 update

Tricolor Turf Wars has been a talked about topic amongst Splatoon 3 players since the playtest back in August with the World Premiere Splatfest. While the concept of having three teams competing against each other sounds good on paper, the execution of it is a different story.

Those on the defending team felt like they were at a disadvantage since they weren’t able to take the Ultra Signal for themselves and instead had to defend it. However, when pitted against two teams who are vying for it while also trying to ink the most ground, winning was a long shot. Most of the time, the defending team lost Tricolor Turf Wars and out of the three Splatfests that occurred, only one Water, who was leading in the Halftime, still came out on top by the end of the weekend. So fans have been asking for a change in the mode’s balance so things are more fair.

In the 2.0.0. update Tricolor Turf Wars are getting a number of changes, one of them being sparking some talk in the community. According to the update on Nintendo’s official support page, it states “Tricolor Battles have been modified so that all players can play on the attacking or defending team regardless of the halftime results.” This means that players can queue up for Tricolor Turf Wars even if they’re on the winning team. Community members on the Splatoon subreddit voiced their concern about this change saying it could make the leading team untouchable since before, they would only be randomly put into these matches. By having them given the choice to participate in this mode, they could stop either of the losing teams from getting ahead.

There are other parts of Tricolor that are being adjusted, like players being able to be on either the losing or winning team. So, we’ll just have to see how this update shakes things in the next Splatfest. The update will be released alongside Chill Season 2022 on November 29 with the content being made accessible on November 30 4 PM PT.