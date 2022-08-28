Which Splatfest team is winning in Splatoon 3? Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors Splatfest results

Splatfests in the Splatoon series have served as fun ways to vent over menial debates in our everyday life. Splatoon 3 changes up the formula a bit, having three different teams to choose from instead of the standard two. Before Splatfests begin, you’ll choose a team, which will contribute to the overall popularity part of the final results. Additionally, Clout you earn during proper Splatfest battles will factor into who wins the Splatfest.

Currently, the ongoing Splatfest is Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors for the Splatfest World Premiere demo. This is mainly an opportunity for players new and old to try out the weapons and get a feel for the gameplay. This Splatfest only lasts for 12 hours as opposed to the usual 48 hours. Read on to see the latest Splatfest results as they come in.

Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors Splatfest World Premiere halftime results

As of the Halftime Report, Scissors is cutting its way past the other two teams, Rock and Paper. In Tricolor Turf War battles, Team Scissors will have four-player teams, going up against two Team Rock players and two Team Paper players.

The Halftime Report, based on Clout and popularity, is the following:

Rock: 33.01%

Paper: 32.85%

Scissors: 34.13%

Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors Splatfest World Premiere final results

This Splatfest will end on August 28, midnight ET / August 27, 9 PM PT. This section will update as soon as the final results are in.

Previous Splatoon 3 Splatfest results

This section will update with each Splatoon 3 Splatfest.