Twitch’s final remaining founder and current CEO is resigning from his position

Twitch, one of the largest streaming websites in the world right now, is undergoing a massive leadership change, as current CEO, Emmett Shear, has announced his resignation on Twitter and the Twitch blog. Shear co-founded Twitch in 2011 as a subsidiary of Justin.tv, a live streaming platform that he and his team had been working on since 2007. Twitch quickly gained a following among the gaming community, and in 2014, it was acquired by Amazon for $970 million.

In a public statement on Twitter, announcing his resignation, Shear cited a desire to take some time off to spend time with his family, as his first child was just born. He also expressed his confidence in Twitch’s future and praised the company’s leadership team for their continued commitment to the platform’s mission.

In his place, Dan Clancy, the current President of Twitch, will take over the role of CEO. In the words of Shear, Clancy “cares deeply about the Twitch community, its streamers, and (the) staff and understands what makes Twitch, Twitch.”

Shear also thanked the streamers that have been part of his journey, as he has stated that he has “a deep sense of gratitude as well for all the streamers who trusted us early with their content and their communities, and all the streamers who have continued to do so to this day.”

Shear’s departure comes at a time of significant change for Twitch, as the platform faces increased competition from other streaming services and grapples with issues related to content moderation and creator monetization. The company has recently introduced new features and initiatives, such as a Creator Fund to support underrepresented communities on the platform, and has emphasized its commitment to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all users.