Two Silent Hill games reportedly in development

Multiple sources reveal that two different Silent Hill games could be currently in development at Konami.

Insider Aesthetic Gamer, also known as Dusk Golem, has shared in a series of tweets that there would be “a couple new Silent Hill games in the works,” with Konami which is said to have been searching for developers to work on the intellectual property for around two years.

The first game is reportedly a “soft-reboot of the franchise,” while the other would be “an episodic Telltale/Until Dawn-style game” that would go “alongside the reboot.”

The insider doesn’t know when those games could be revealed but, looking at the fact that the search for developers is said to have started two years ago, he claims that “there’s a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year.”

AestheticGamer on Twitter This is just a guess, but I’d say there’s a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we’ll see. I don’t actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence though, I don’t know much about the inner workings of Konami.

The same source has shared information about Resident Evil 8 not coming very soon, and is known for having reported about Resident Evil 7 DLC and Resident Evil 3‘s remake well ahead of their official announcements.

These claims have been verified by website Rely on Horror, which says to have heard the same version from a different and trusted source.

“We can also verify that, while we can’t discuss any details, we’ve also heard from our own independent source that a Silent Hill project is in development,” says the website, known in the community of horror video games.

“These two sources are (in our opinion) the strongest evidence yet that Silent Hill may really be back from the dead,” their report adds.

The latest entries in the Silent Hill franchise are Downpour, released in March 2012 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, and Book of Memories, an isometric take on the iconic survival horror series for PlayStation Vita.

Since then, Konami has tried and rebooted the IP with Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills, but the game has been cancelled after the publisher parted ways with the creator of the Metal Gear series.