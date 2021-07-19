Ubisoft announces XDefiant, new hero shooter based in the Tom Clancy universe

The rumored Tom Clancy universe crossover game has been officially announced as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. Previously leaked under the name BattleCat, XDefiant is a first person hero shooter that features genre staples like unique hero abilities and fast-paced unlimited respawns gameplay.

Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, XDefiant will be a free to play game with a focus on long term live service support. XDefiant players can choose from a number of playable characters from Tom Clancy franchises Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division. They can further customize their pick by creating loadouts of different weapons, abilities, and passive traits. Similarly to Overwatch, players who are defeated in a match can respawn to continue fighting, and can also swap to a different loadout on respawn.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant features multiple competitive 6v6 game modes, including genre staples like Domination and Escort. While the game should feature robust gunplay mechanics and low TTK, it is also visibly fast-paced and frenetic, with the character abilities playing a big part of the action.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will be available on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and will be free to play. No official release date has been announced for XDefiant just yet, but players can already sign up for the upcoming closed beta.