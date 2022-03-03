Ubisoft delays The Settlers after beta feedback

The Settlers is a long-running city-building series, but it’s been over a decade since The Settlers 7’s 2010 arrival. Fans of the series have been waiting for a new entry since the reboot was announced back in 2018, but unfortunately, they’ll have to sit still for a little longer.

As stated on Ubisoft’s website, the game has been pushed back as a result of player feedback from the recent closed beta. While we saw an interesting spin on the classic series in our time with the game, the general feedback wasn’t kind, it seems. “It became clear to our team that the quality wasn’t yet in line with the team’s vision,” the development team’s statement reads. “Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date.” The team promises to keep fans updated as it works to “further improve the game and push quality as [the] main priority.”

At this time, the delay is indefinite. The message says further updates will come “in due time,” which doesn’t read as anytime soon. The initial release date was just two weeks from the time of this writing: Thursday, March 17. No new date has been given. While a delay can be disheartening for fans, comments under the announcement largely support the developer’s decision in this case.