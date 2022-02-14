Ubisoft job listing reveals its hiring for a “new Might & Magic triple-A game”

A new Ubisoft job listing has revealed that a “new Might & Magic AAA game” is in development at Ubisoft’s Shanghai studio.

The job Ubisoft Shanghai is advertising for is the project’s senior brand manager who can “champion the brand marketing and product marketability of a new Might & Magic AAA game.” Of course, no real details were provided on whether this is a new entry or something different altogether.

The Might & Magic series got its start in 1986 with the release of Might & Magic Book One: The Secret of the Inner Sanctum for Apple II, Mac, MS-DOS, Commodore 64, NES, MSX, and PC-Engine. The series went on to release several more entries alongside multiple spinoffs.

The series was originally developed by New World Computing before the studio was folded into 3DO. The rights to the series were later bought by Ubisoft for $1.3 million in 2003 after 3DO filed for bankruptcy.

Ubisoft published the last game in the mainline series, Might & Magic X: Legacy, in 2014. The PC title was developed by Limbic Entertainment and was released 12 years after Might & Magic IX. Since then, Ubisoft has released various Might & Magic spinoffs including free-to-play mobile titles including Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos (2019) and Might & Magic: Chess Royale (2020).

The job listing at least hints at Might & Magic’s return to the triple-A space. It will be interesting to see what the game will look like whether it stays to its roots or will play more like Ubisoft’s other third-person action adventures but in a fantasy-like setting.