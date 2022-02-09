Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion reportedly turned into a full game, coming late 2022 or 2023

Assassin’s Creed is no stranger to expansions and DLC. Valhalla and Odyssey got crossover content last year, and Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarok is reportedly coming next month. Reportedly, a future expansion for the game has also been turned into its own standalone game.

The report comes from Bloomberg, corroborated by Eurogamer. No name was given for the expansion-turned-game, but it’s said to star Basim, the villain of Valhalla. Fellow Ubisoft game Far Cry 6 had playable villain DLC itself, so it’s interesting to see Assassin’s Creed spin that content off into a full game. “Full” in this context means a “smaller, stealth-focused” title, according to Eurogamer. The map size is said to be equal to one region from Valhalla or Odyssey, rather than the massive worlds of those games.

Late last year, Eurogamer also inquired about more Basim backstory in an interview with Valhalla’s post-launch producer José Araiza. “The answer is yes,” Araiza said at the time. “I’m not going to give you more details, but yes, you definitely will see more of Basim.” That certainly lines up with this report.

This new standalone game will reportedly release in late 2022 or 2023, but it’s not the only future Assassin’s Creed game we know about. Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in the works, though we might not see it until 2024 or 2025. It won’t be a free-to-play game, but it still be “very innovative,” according to Ubisoft.