Ubisoft reportedly developing a new third-person battle royale game

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a new third-person shooter, dubbed ‘Pathfinder,’ as reported by Tom Henderson for eXputer. Three anonymous sources have confirmed this project, according to the article, with a graphical design that’s similar to the free-to-play battle royale game Hyper Scape (albeit “a little more cartoony in nature.”)

The article states that Pathfinder will have a different approach to the battle royale genre, where teams of four players will spawn onto the map and head to the center to fight an AI boss. Players will have to navigate through “an outer wall and an inner wall” that has a series of breachable gates. These gates will be different every single game, which will make “each game different in terms of the path you need to investigate.”

Players will fight AI monsters to get stronger, leveling up as mobs of enemies are defeated. As your teams proceed towards the middle of the map, the fights begin to grow increasingly difficult. While unconfirmed, the article purports the game will be PvPvE, as you’ll also be fighting against other players.

Players will control characters called “Heroes,” who each have their own unique abilities. These abilities are still unknown as the game is in an early development phase. The game will also feature a “central hub,” which has been likened to the Destiny Tower. Here, players can practice on a firing range, join event areas, race with vehicles, visit the shop, and more.

Ubisoft’s most recent attempt at a battle royale was Hyper Scape, which failed to find a large audience. As a result it is being shutdown at the end of April, after launching less than two years ago.