Ubisoft is shutting down Hyper Scape less than two years after launch

Ubisoft announced on Thursday that it will shut down the servers for its first-person battle royale, Hyper Scape, on April 28. “We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape,” the company wrote in a brief statement published on its website.

In the statement, the company also expressed gratitude towards its community, thanking players for their “passion and dedication” to the game. Ubisoft also stated that it would take “key learnings” from Hyper Scape into its future projects.

Hyper Scape is a free-to-play battle royale with a focus on vertical movement and close-quarters combat. The shooter also features Twitch integration, allowing Twitch viewers to directly impact gameplay by voting on various gameplay modifiers, such as low gravity or infinite ammo, to apply to each match.

Despite a fairly successful open beta that boasted high player counts and viewership, the game was not particularly well-received upon its launch in August 2020. Ultimately, it failed to achieve the lasting success exhibited by other battle royales, namely Apex Legends and Fortnite. At the time of writing, the game has an underwhelming 22 viewers on Twitch, according to its Twitch page.

This news follows Ubisoft’s announcement on Monday that Watch Dogs: Legion — another Ubisoft title released in 2020 — would no longer receive updates.