Ubisoft reveals Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be free-to-play but will still be “very innovative”

Ubisoft recently discussed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, an upcoming live service game, in an earnings call, per VGC. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that Infinity will not be a free-to-play game and it will include a lot of “narrative elements.”

Guillemot promises that the game will be very “innovative” while still having all the elements that fans love in the previous Assassin’s Creed games. Unfortunately, Infinity is still in the very early stages of development, according to Ubisoft’s chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet.

Not much else is known about Assassin’s Creed Infinity at this moment, with no release date given for the game. Other than it being a live service game, Infinity is expected to incorporate multiple historical locations for players to explore. The game is being developed in collaboration between Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal, the developers for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, respectfully.

Based on what is known about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the game may be one of the most ambitious projects in the franchise. The most recent entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was released in November 2020 with very positive reviews and doubling the number of players that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey had on launch day.