What is the release date of Assassin’s Creed Infinity?

Ubisoft is well known for getting stuck in their ways when it comes to video game development. Plenty of their games either have the same themes or are criticized for repeating content in subsequent entries in each franchise. Of all their franchises, Assassin’s Creed is likely the one that hears these criticisms the most. However, it looks like Ubisoft’s most popular series is going to attempt some new things with a game codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Here is when you can expect to play the game.

While Assassin’s Creed Infinity has been officially confirmed by Ubisoft, it appears to be very early in development and we should not expect to see it for years. Speaking hopefully, we may get lucky to see it by 2024 or 2025, but that is no guarantee and could take longer.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is going to change the formula up by making a live service game (like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and many other recent multiplayer games) and adding to it as time goes on. Supposedly, the game will feature multiple historical locations and add more for players to explore. At the time of this writing, that is about all we know about the game with no hints at it being a single player or multiplayer experience. We also do not know if it will retain the third-person action adventure elements the series is well known for.