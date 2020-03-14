Ultra-wide monitor support confirmed for PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games has shared the first official screenshot from the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn. The screenshot and a subsequent post by Guerilla’s Community Manager Anne van der Zanden confirm the game will support ultra-wide monitor support.

Guerrilla announced earlier this week that their award-winning game Horizon Zero Dawn is being ported to PC and will be available on Steam this summer. Fans following the game on Steam noticed a new screenshot in an ultra-wide format on the game’s official page in the store. The screenshot of Aloy standing near a tallneck appeared to be taken on an ultra-wide monitor. Fans took to the game’s Steam forums noting that the screenshot was in a 3440×1440 resolution. The community manager for Guerrilla games, Anne van der Zanden, popped into the forums to confirm the screenshot is from the PC port and the game will support ultra-wide resolutions.

The Complete Edition of the game that will be coming to Steam will include The Frozen Wilds expansion which features a huge new area to explore along with new skills, equipment, and new dangerous machines. There has been a lot of speculation about what other features the PC port of the game will have. A big concern about the port is if it will have better graphics settings than the original PS4 version of the game. Sony and the developers have been keeping quiet so far but have promised to release more information in the coming months leading up to the game’s release on Steam.