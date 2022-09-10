Unfinished Overwatch 2 Kiriko cinematic reveal leaked online

The announcement of Overwatch 2 came with new additions to the roster, and more heroes will be added as time goes on, but Overwatch fans got a nice surprise when unfinished footage of a new hero named Kiriko was originally posted by YouTuber Kuriboh cervantes. Blizzard moved quickly to take down the footage, and it is getting increasingly hard to find.

Kiriko’s name was first revealed in Overwatch 2’s $40 Watchpoint Pack. This pack would not only grant access to Kiriko, but it also includes skins, virtual currency, and some Season 1 premium battle pass tiers. Information about Kiriko being included in the Watchpoint Pack is being taken down as a result of the leak.

What does the footage show?

The unfinished footage is in Spanish, and not all of the scenes are fully rendered. What we do see is our green-haired hero Kiriko talking with a variety of people in the beginning. The Hashimoto Clan make an appearance after the first third of the footage, and that’s where Kiriko’s abilities start showing themselves.

Members of the Hashimoto Clan are taken down with Kiriko’s kunai as she deftly moves through a narrow hallway. An innocent bystander is injured during the chaos, and Kiriko is seen healing what would otherwise be a fatal injury. Her eyes begin to glow and she starts teleporting around the hallway, taking down more enemies. Towards the end of the battle, Kiriko summons spectral torii gates, which enhance some of the bystanders and empowers them to chase away the remaining hostiles.

From the healing and enhancement, Kiriko appears to be a support hero who assists her allies. She is likely one of the earliest heroes who will be available in the first year when Overwatch 2 comes out on October 4. Kiriko will be the 35th hero added to the roster if she is the new hero introduced upon release. With Blizzard planning to release heroes and maps gradually every year (3-4 heroes a year), it won’t be long before players get a chance to use Kiriko in the game.