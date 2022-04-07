UNO gets an unexpected Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover

Have you ever found yourself playing classic card game UNO, wondering what the experience would be like if it were themed after a triple-A open-world game? We’ve seen crazy crossovers in gaming from Nier characters in PUBG: Battlegrounds to influencers and celebrities like Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly in WWE 2K22. This Asassin’s Creed Valhalla collaboration might not be the craziest, but it’s certainly unexpected.

The UNO Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC is currently available for purchase on PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility.

The DLC takes inspiration from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s structure, which involved conquering locations and building out your settlement. The tried and true card game now takes place on a board that resembles a map from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, offering the opportunity to explore different segments and collect resources through viking play pieces and longboats.

There’s also the opportunity to take part in more direct confrontations on a different board that resembles an arena, which is meant to slow down your opponents’ progress through Midgard. As expected with any themed UNO crossover, each card features characters from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

This isn’t the first Ubisoft property to crossover with UNO. Previously, the company has released DLC packs inspired by Immortals Fenyx Rysing and Far Cry 6.