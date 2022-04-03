PUBG has crossed over with Nier: Automata and Replicant

We live in the crossover era. From Fall Guys to Fortnite, nearly every ongoing multiplayer game and even some single player titles get some sort of collaboration with another property or media franchise. The shock of WWE 2K22 having playable versions of Machine Gun Kelly and Logan Paul might have met its match with the most recent PUBG crossover.

As of right now, PUBG: Battlegrounds is running a crossover event with Nier: Automata and Nier Replicant. The collaboration trailer showcases footage of various models from both games representing 2B, 9S, Kaine, and Nier Replicant’s protagonist, which doesn’t have a canon name. If you look closely, one portion of the trailer even shows a disembodied Emil chilling on the ground in the background.

The event runs until the end of the month, with a few different options for purchasing the skins. The Nier Mega Bundle costs 5,450 G-Coin. If you’re only interested in specific skins, however, 9S and Kaine are 1,500 G-Coin each. By contrast, the Nier: Automata and Replicant protagonists each run you 2,080 G-Coin.

This isn’t the first time PUBG has received unexpected crossovers. For example, the game had previously released skins for the Joker and Harley Quinn. Furthermore, PUBG: Mobile has a Warframe crossover event that ends on April 19.

The Nier franchise itself has also invaded several other titles over the years ranging from Soul Calibur VI to Fall Guys. The not so successful Babylon’s Fall also still has an upcoming Nier: Automata event planned to release at some point in the future.