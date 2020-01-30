Untitled Goose Game developers donating part of its revenue to Australian communities

Considering how much its main character likes to take, it seems only fair that the creators of Untitled Goose Game give back to its community.

The development team at House House recently confirmed that it will donate a portion of future revenue from its best-selling indie hit to help Australia’s indigenous communities.

It made the announcement on Twitter today. In its statement, it explained, “Our videogames are made on stolen Wurundjeri land. We at House House will be paying at least 1% of our income to Indigenous groups, in perpetuity, as part of the Pay the Rent movement.” It also encouraged consumers to do the same on the official Pay the Rent page.

In the following tweet, it specifically noted that it will donate to the Wurundjeri Tribe Council, the Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance and Seed Mob.

House House is located in Melbourne, Australia, so the fact it’s willing to give back to indigenous communities is a nice touch. It’s bound to generate a good amount of money now that Untitled Goose Game has become a bona fide hit, selling one million copies since its release three months ago.

Its success doesn’t look to be slowing down either. Many users have praised the game, giving it strong word of mouth (or word of “honk,” in this case). It’s also earned a number of independent awards.

The game initially debuted on PC and Nintendo Switch, but recently came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. This should help boost its sales and assist House House in “paying the rent” to its communities.

Check out the trailer below if you haven’t had a chance to experience Untitled Goose Game yet. It’s well worth honking about.