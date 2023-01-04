Upcoming Pokémon Go Community Day Classic set to feature Larvitar

It’s the start of the new year which means that the future is looking bright and plenty of events are on the horizon. Before the changing of the year, Niantic announced the first 2023 Community Day for Pokémon Go which involves Chespin. With the new year, Niantic has announced that the next Community Day Classic event will be happening later this month, and it will bring back Larvitar for those who missed it the last time this Pokémon appeared.

This isn’t the first time that Niantic has announced a Community Day Classic event for Pokémon Go with previous ones featuring Bulbasaur and Mudkip. Larvitar will appear on January 21. The event will kick off at 2 PM local time for whichever time zone you are in and will run until 5 PM. This isn’t the first time that Larvitar has made an appearance in a Community Day event so if you ended up missing Larvitar the first time around, don’t hesitate to jump in on the event and catch yourself one this time around. There is even a good chance you can find a shiny variant.

As with previous Community Day events, if you manage to evolve Larvitar into Tyranitar during the event or within the two hours following it, your Tyranitar will be guaranteed to know the move Smack Down. You can also expect there to be various bonuses active during the event such as:

3x XP for catching Pokémon

Lure modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense activated during this time will last for three hours

The post also mentions a surprise for those who take snapshots during the Community Day Classic event. This surprise remains a mystery but it is sure to be something exciting. Mark your calendar if you want to get your hands on the pre-evolved form of the pseudo-legendary Tyranitar and get a chance to score an additional shiny for your collection.