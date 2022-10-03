All October 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Every month, various field research tasks players receive from visiting PokéStops and Gyms in Pokémon Go. These tasks give players a simple activity in the game, and upon completing that activity, it provides them with a reward. These typically provide trainers with a chance to encounter a specific Pokémon. So if you’re on the hunt for a certain one, you’ll be able to find one without having to find one in a particular region. This guide covers all October 2022 Field Research tasks and the reward associated with them in Pokémon Go.

Every October 2022 Field Research task and reward

Here are all the field research tasks you can complete in October 2022.

Battle alongside your buddy while adventuring with them – Misdreavus encounter

Battle in a Go Battle League match – Ariados encounter

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon – Dratini or a Bagon encounter

Catch five Pokémon – Teddiuras, Woobat, or a Zubat encounter

Catch five Pokémon with a Weather Boost – Vulpix, Poliwag, Hippopotas, or a Snover encounter

Catch seven Pokémon – Magikarp

Catch three Ghost-type Pokémon – A Gastly encounter

Defeat a three-star raid or higher – Omanyte or a Kabuto encounter

Earn three candies walking with your buddy – Stunfisk encounter

Earn three hearts with your buddy – Phantump encounter

Earn two candies walking with your buddy – Bunnelby encounter

Evolve a Pokémon – An Eevee encounter

Hatch an egg – Mantine or a Gloom encounter

Hatch two eggs – Beldum encounter

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row – Spinda encounter

Make three Excellent throws – Beedrill

Make three Excellent throws in a row – Gible

Make three Great Throws – Snubbul, Lileep, or an Anorith encounter

Make three Great Throws in a row – Onix encounter

Power up Pokémon five times – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or a Totodile encounter

Power up Pokémon seven times – Treecko, Torchic, or a Mudkip encounter

Power up Pokémon three times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or a Squirtle encounter

Send three gives to friends – Ekans encounter

Spin five PokéStop or Gyms – Ralts encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Sudowoodo encounter

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – Hoppip, Yanma, or a Murkrow encounter

Take a snapshot of your buddy – Shuppet encounter

Take two snapshots of Ghost-type Pokémon – Drifloon

Trade a Pokémon – Haunter encounter

Use five Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Houndour or a Poochyena encounter

Win a raid – Inkay encounter

Win five raids – Aerodactyl

By completing one of these tasks every day in October 2022, you’ll unlock the research breakthrough Pokémon of the month after you complete seven in a row. For October 2022, Shedinja is the research breakthrough Pokémon.