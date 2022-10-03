All October 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Every month, various field research tasks players receive from visiting PokéStops and Gyms in Pokémon Go. These tasks give players a simple activity in the game, and upon completing that activity, it provides them with a reward. These typically provide trainers with a chance to encounter a specific Pokémon. So if you’re on the hunt for a certain one, you’ll be able to find one without having to find one in a particular region. This guide covers all October 2022 Field Research tasks and the reward associated with them in Pokémon Go.
Every October 2022 Field Research task and reward
Here are all the field research tasks you can complete in October 2022.
- Battle alongside your buddy while adventuring with them – Misdreavus encounter
- Battle in a Go Battle League match – Ariados encounter
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon – Dratini or a Bagon encounter
- Catch five Pokémon – Teddiuras, Woobat, or a Zubat encounter
- Catch five Pokémon with a Weather Boost – Vulpix, Poliwag, Hippopotas, or a Snover encounter
- Catch seven Pokémon – Magikarp
- Catch three Ghost-type Pokémon – A Gastly encounter
- Defeat a three-star raid or higher – Omanyte or a Kabuto encounter
- Earn three candies walking with your buddy – Stunfisk encounter
- Earn three hearts with your buddy – Phantump encounter
- Earn two candies walking with your buddy – Bunnelby encounter
- Evolve a Pokémon – An Eevee encounter
- Hatch an egg – Mantine or a Gloom encounter
- Hatch two eggs – Beldum encounter
- Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row – Spinda encounter
- Make three Excellent throws – Beedrill
- Make three Excellent throws in a row – Gible
- Make three Great Throws – Snubbul, Lileep, or an Anorith encounter
- Make three Great Throws in a row – Onix encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or a Totodile encounter
- Power up Pokémon seven times – Treecko, Torchic, or a Mudkip encounter
- Power up Pokémon three times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or a Squirtle encounter
- Send three gives to friends – Ekans encounter
- Spin five PokéStop or Gyms – Ralts encounter
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Sudowoodo encounter
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – Hoppip, Yanma, or a Murkrow encounter
- Take a snapshot of your buddy – Shuppet encounter
- Take two snapshots of Ghost-type Pokémon – Drifloon
- Trade a Pokémon – Haunter encounter
- Use five Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Houndour or a Poochyena encounter
- Win a raid – Inkay encounter
- Win five raids – Aerodactyl
By completing one of these tasks every day in October 2022, you’ll unlock the research breakthrough Pokémon of the month after you complete seven in a row. For October 2022, Shedinja is the research breakthrough Pokémon.