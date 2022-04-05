Valorant and Verizon announce the VCT Game Changers Series tournament, starts this week

Valorant is a fiercely competitive game, and soon you’ll be able to see some of the best players go head to head in a new tournament. The VCT Game Changers Series kicks off this week.

Announced on the Valorant website, the series is a joint venture between Valorant developer Riot Games and Verizon, and other sponsors include Red Bull and Prime Gaming. Open qualifiers have wrapped, and the main event begins Wednesday, April 6. The double-elimination bracket will conclude with the grand finals on Saturday, April 9, after which the $50,000 prize pool will be distributed. The tournament will consist of best-of-three matches, except for the final, which will instead be a best-of-five.

Competing teams and broadcast talent are listed in their entirety on Valorant’s website. If you’ve taken a fancy to a particular player’s crosshair settings, we can show you how to export and import them into the game. The likes of TenZ, Boaster, and NagZ have released codes for their settings that anyone can try for themselves.

It will be exciting to see the VCT Game Changers Series go down, as the top teams will also earn points toward a Game Changers World Championship qualification. Don’t be surprised if no one picks Brimstone during the tournament though — his Stim Beacon was nerfed in one of the most recent updates.