Valorant’s new Lotus map gets previewed in a new cinematic gameplay trailer

Riot Games launched a new trailer of an upcoming map for Valorant named Lotus. The Lotus is described as a new three-site map and will release alongside the launch of Episode 6: Revelation. The trailer features cinematic cutscenes with characters Agent Harbor and Agent Astra fighting against unseen enemies. Astra uses her astral powers to see throughout the area, highlighting the many different gimmicks in the Lotus map.

The Lotus has multiple layers and rooms for players to traverse, plus several hidden doorways and paths for agents to take to outmaneuver their opponents. Structures and imagery of the lotus flower are spotted throughout the map. The Lotus flower holds a lot of symbolism in India, Agent Harbor’s home country. The flower symbolizes purity, strength, resilience, and rebirth; the lotus’ symbolism could potentially hint at what is lore around the Lotus map in Valorant and why Agent Harbor is there in the first place.

The previous cinematic trailer for Episode 6: Revalation teased that Western Ghats, India, will be the next major location for Valorant. The previous trailer showed Agent Harbor returning to his home in the Western Ghats and meeting up with Agent Astra. Several agents from across the globe are given coordinates to Harbor’s location, including Agents Fade, Jett, Killjoy, Raze, and Sage. These agents receive the mission to take out Alpha Agent Threats Harbor and Astra in India. Harbor and Astra soon find the city of flowers at the end of the previous trailer, which ended up being the Lotus map revealed in the latest trailer. Valorant’s Episode 6: Revelation is set to start on January 10.

Valorant is a free-to-play, first-person tactical shooter developed by Riot Games, the same company that created League of Legends. Valorant is one of the many Riot Games titles that are part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, alongside League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra; that means anyone with a Game Pass can play Valorant for free on their PC.