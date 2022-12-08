Xbox Game Pass integration with Riot Games is right around the corner, gives unique benefits in Valorant, TFT, and more

Microsoft previously announced a collection of Riot Games’ most popular titles are coming to the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has now released a new blog post, confirming that games like League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra are coming to Game Pass on December 12 and will include added benefits. Players tend to have to unlock everything in Riot titles through gameplay or with real-world purchases, but when all the Riot games arrive on the Game Pass, almost everything will be unlocked for gamers to try out.

Every current Agent will be available in Valorant, plus Game Pass owners will gain access to every new Agent as soon they’re released. All 160+ Champions in League of Legends will be unlocked, and every new Champion released will also become available to Game Pass owners as soon as they launch. All 80+ Champions for League of Legends: Wild Rift will also instantly become accessible to Game Pass holders. Game Pass owners will also have access to all cards in the Foundations Set in Legends of Runeterra. Other bonuses for Game Pass holders include a 20% experience boost for Valorant, League of Legends, and Wild Rift.

Related: Riot Games’ Project L shows off Illaoi’s might, tag system in a brand-new gameplay preview

People who link their accounts before January 1, 2023, will also receive a bonus reward in all the titles. In Valorant, players will earn a Pocket Sage Buddy. In League of Legends, gamers will be rewarded with a Masterwork Chest and Key. In Teamfight Tactics, players will receive a rare Little Legend Egg. In Wild Rift, players will be rewarded with a Random Emote Chest. In Legends of Runeterra, players will gain a Prismatic Chest.

Riot Games has some of the most popular games in the world, with League of Legends being one of the most popular titles for competitive play and tournaments. However, Riot Games’ brand has been criticized for being difficult for new players to get into due to the competitive nature of the games and the amount of work it takes to earn everything. With Riot titles coming to Xbox’s Game Pass, plus the plethora of bonus content, new players may finally have an opening to try out all these titles.