Valve has “multiple games in development” but won’t reveal what it’s working on

In a recently published interview, Valve has confirmed that it has multiple new games in development right now. The Half-Life, Team Fortress, and Portal developer has been relatively quiet in the game development scene since its launch of the PC game platform Steam, but it looks like the studio could be back to doing what it does best.

Speaking to Axios, Valve designer Greg Coomer explained that following the launch of its not-Portal-3-but-set-in-the-same-universe Aperture Desk Job, Valve is working on multiple new games. It sounds as though big new games could be in development at Valve, too. Coomer explains that “there are multiple games in development right now at Valve,” adding that he thinks “they’re pretty exciting ones.” Consider us (and everyone, really) interested.

Coomer stopped short of revealing anything about the games in development at Valve, only telling everyone that he thinks they’re exciting ones. Such a tease. Of course, claiming that the games are “exciting ones” could lead to wild speculation (Half-Life 3, anyone?), but until Valve reveals what it’s working on, it could be anything.

With the launch of the Steam Deck, which is already experiencing drift issues, Valve looks to be re-entering the game development space, hopefully, on a more regular basis. Only Valve knows what it’s working on, but with canceled Stars of Blood an unlikely choice for re-entering development, it could be anything.