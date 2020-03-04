Valve Index VR kits available for purchase on March 9

For those eager to pick up your Valve index VR kit, you will have the chance to submit your purchase order on March 9. Valve released statements to Steam users who selected the item to go on their wishlist they can expect it on this date.

The Valve index is a virtual reality headset. You will be able to run it on Windows and Linux devices, and it can sync up to function with the HTC Vive and Vive Pro controllers, and the HTC Vive and Vive Pro base station.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming release of the Valve index VR kits centers around the imminent release of Half-Life: Alyx, which is set to come out on March 23. It initially doubled the sales of the index when it was announced.

There are no clear details about how many orders Valve can accept before they have to close it on their website, or if there will be a limit. Right now, all we know is those interested in the device have their chance to jump on it extremely soon.

Expect Valve to run into issues come March 9. The popularity of the device could cause problems with Steam, and users may notice it during the day at the start of the week.